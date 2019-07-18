World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia considers selling S-35 fighter jets to Turkey

Russia is ready to supply Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, if Ankara would like to buy them, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec State Corporation said. Earlier, the United States excluded Turkey from the program for the procurement of F-35 fifth-generation fighter-bombers after Turkey purchased S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia.

"If our Turkish colleagues show their willingness, we are ready to look into the possibility to ship S-35," Chemezov said.

On July 14, Russia delivered another batch of the elements of the S-400 air defense system to Turkey. Turkey plans to deploy the systems in October. The implementation of the contract worth $2.5 billion, which was signed in 2017, began last Friday and sparked sharp criticism from Washington.

Later, White House representatives announced that Turkey's participation in the F-35 program was no longer possible. The Pentagon said Ankara would suffer $9 billion of losses. Turkey called the decision illegal.

