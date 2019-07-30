India buys 1,000 aircraft missiles from Russia

Russia will supply about 1,000 aircraft missiles to India.

According to the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Moscow and New Delhi signed "fairly large contracts" some time ago. They stipulate for the the supply of about 1000 missiles for various purposes. The agency did not specify either the cost or the dates of the deal.

On July 29, ANI News reported that India was going to purchase air-to-air missiles from Russia worth over $200 million. It goes about R-27 missiles, which will be used for Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters of the Indian Air Force.

Earlier in July it became known that the shipments of S-400 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems to India would be completed by April 2023. The contract for the supply of complexes was concluded on October 5, 2018 during Putin's visit to New Delhi. The contract was evaluated at more than $5 billion dollars.