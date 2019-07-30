World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s

This year, Russian Airborne Forces will conduct the largest exercises in recent history. According to the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, the military maneuvers will be part of strategic exercises "Center-2019." As part of the drills, Russian troops will practice strengthening of the groups of troops, actions of light forces and landing operations in mountainous terrain. During the operations, the troops will have to capture and destroy targets of conditional enemy, in particular, an airfield.

Russian Airborne Forces to hold largest drills since 1980s.
Source: mil.ru

The landing operations will be carried out "blindly" for the first time since 1981, when the country was led by General Secretary of the CPSU, Leonid Brezhnev. The military will not be told where they are going until the last moment.

Operational and strategic exercises of the army and navy of the USSR were held from 4 to 12 September 1981. More than 100 thousand people from almost all kinds of troops of the Soviet army took part in the drills.

