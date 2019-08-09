World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands

World » Asia print

Organizers of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo uploaded an interactive map of the route of the Olympic Torch relay for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. As one can see on the map, South Kuril Islands, which Japan disputes with Russia, were marked as a territory of Japan.

Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands. 63749.jpeg

The interactive map shows the path of the Olympic Torch across Japan. The Russian islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai are assigned to Hokkaido Prefecture, although the Olympic route does not run through these islands.

Japan considers the above-mentioned four islands of the Kuril ridge its northern territories. Japan persistently marks them as its own islands on maps and constantly expresses protests in response to Russia's activities on them.

Russia considers the islands in question to be the territory of the Russian Federation. Moscow refers to the act of surrender that was signed after the end of World War II. Russia and Japan have never signed the peace treaty because of their disagreements on the issue.

Svetlana Zhurova, State Duma deputy, Olympic champion in speed skating, said that she was expecting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reprimand Japan for displaying the image of the South Kuril Islands as Japanese territory on the website of the 2020 Olympics.

She added that she heard ideas in Russia to boycott the 2020 Olympics, but one needs to understand the situation first.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Rest In Pieces, United Kingdom
Former USSR
Violence in Kyrgyzstan: Another conflict sparks near Russia
Columnists
CNN Claims 8chan Caused 50 Deaths - Civilians Know CNN Murdered Millions
News All >
Last materials
Rest In Pieces, United Kingdom
Violence in Kyrgyzstan: Another conflict sparks near Russia
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Inferno in Siberia: 4.5 million hectares of woods on fire
CNN Claims 8chan Caused 50 Deaths - Civilians Know CNN Murdered Millions
Russia holds large air defense drills near Georgia
India and Pakistan Itching for Showdown on Kashmir
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Russia's Foreign Policy Problem: Trust
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Technologies and discoveries
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow

The prospective long-range missile carrier aircraft PAK DA is designed on the basis of the "flying wing" technology

Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Columnists
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Politics
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Former USSR
Russia holds large air defense drills near Georgia
Columnists
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions

Opinion: When I was practicing law, I often had clients come in and say, "I need a will and I want my children to inherit my assets in equal shares."

Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Russia's Foreign Policy Problem: Trust
Columnists
Russia's Foreign Policy Problem: Trust
Technologies and discoveries
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Politics
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Former USSR
Russia holds large air defense drills near Georgia

Large-scale manoeuvres of aviation and air defense forces began in the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

Russia holds large air defense drills near Georgia
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Columnists
Trump and his minions are preparing to kill millions
Columnists
India and Pakistan Itching for Showdown on Kashmir
Columnists
Russia's Foreign Policy Problem: Trust
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Rest In Pieces, United Kingdom Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Violence in Kyrgyzstan: Another conflict sparks near Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission CNN Claims 8chan Caused 50 Deaths - Civilians Know CNN Murdered Millions Contributor submission
Comments
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Inferno in Siberia: 4.5 million hectares of woods on fire
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire
USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire
USA's new military strategy dooms Russia to eternal fire
Trump forcefully imposes new sanctions on Russia for Salisbury incident
Inferno in Siberia: 4.5 million hectares of woods on fire
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
CNN Claims 8chan Caused 50 Deaths - Civilians Know CNN Murdered Millions
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Moscow names one reason for which it can give Crimea back to Ukraine
Inferno in Siberia: 4.5 million hectares of woods on fire
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
CNN Claims 8chan Caused 50 Deaths - Civilians Know CNN Murdered Millions
Russia holds large air defense drills near Georgia
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.