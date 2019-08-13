World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Su-27 chase NATO's F-18 away from Russian Defense Minister's plane

A NATO F-18 fighter attempted to approach the aircraft of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. Russian Sukhoi Su-27 jets chased the NATO aircraft away from the minister's plane.

Sergei Shoigu's plane was escorted by two Su-27 fighter aircraft of the Baltic Fleet as the plane was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow.

In Kaliningrad, Shoigu took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a branch of the Nakhimov Naval School. He also attended the contest of International Army Games "Marine Landing".

