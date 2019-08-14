World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders

World » Former USSR print

Two Russian strategic missile carriers Tupolev Tu-160 performed a flight to the military airfield on Chukotka Peninsula, located near the US border.

Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders. 63758.jpeg
Source: mil.ru

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the crews of the missile carriers flew for more than 6,000 kilometers without landing in more than eight hours.

The flight was performed as part of the earlier scheduled tactical flights exercises led by long-range aviation commander Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash. The exercises will last until the end of this week. About ten Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Ilyushin Il-78 aircraft take part in them to practice relocation missions and midair refuelling flights.

The Tupolev Tu-160 is a supersonic strategic bomber with variable geometry of wings. It is the largest, most powerful and heaviest combat supersonic aircraft in the world.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Americas
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Columnists
Italy: The mid-August crisis
News All >
Last materials
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Su-27 chase NATO's F-18 away from Russian Defense Minister's plane
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Italy: The mid-August crisis
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center

Employees of the nuclear center, who were killed during the accident, were "executing a task of national importance."

Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Real life stories
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center

Employees of the nuclear center, who were killed during the accident, were "executing a task of national importance."

Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Disasters, catastrophes
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center

Employees of the nuclear center, who were killed during the accident, were "executing a task of national importance."

Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Real life stories
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Columnists
Italy: The mid-August crisis
Inna Novikova WWIII the only option to reboot the world? Inna Novikova Contributor submission Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: The mid-August crisis Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Protests in Russia not going to fade
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
Russia may boycott 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of Kuril Islands
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.