World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise

World » Europe print

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for the termination of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty).

Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise. 63759.jpeg

"I very much regret the fact that Russia provably violated the INF Treaty and thus gave a reason to end this agreement. A part of the arms control system in Europe and all over the world has thus been lost. We will make every effort, together with our partners in NATO, to insist on the further limitation of arms, and we will deal with it in the coming years," Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.

Angela Merkel also promised that NATO would find a "common response" in connection with the termination of the treaty, while Germany will act as part of the alliance.
The INF Treaty was officially terminated on 2 August. The United States pulled out from the treaty by claiming that Russia violated the terms of the agreement. Moscow repeatedly indicated that Russia was acting  within the framework of the agreement.

The INF Treaty, concluded in 1987 between the USSR and the USA, prohibited the parties from owning ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles with a range from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Moscow and Washington regularly accused each other of violating its conditions.

Comments
Topical Analytics
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Americas
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Columnists
Italy: The mid-August crisis
News All >
Last materials
Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Su-27 chase NATO's F-18 away from Russian Defense Minister's plane
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Italy: The mid-August crisis
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center

Employees of the nuclear center, who were killed during the accident, were "executing a task of national importance."

Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Americas
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Real life stories
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center

Employees of the nuclear center, who were killed during the accident, were "executing a task of national importance."

Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Disasters, catastrophes
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Real life stories
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Real life stories
Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child

The video of the ceremony received a lot of attention in Russia. It shows the clergyman dipping the hysterically crying baby into the baptismal font several times

Orthodox priest loses his mind when baptising child
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Politics
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Columnists
Italy: The mid-August crisis
Disasters, catastrophes
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Inna Novikova WWIII the only option to reboot the world? Inna Novikova Contributor submission Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Italy: The mid-August crisis Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Angela Merkel holds Russia responsible for INF Treaty demise
Russia deploys strategic Tu-160 bombers near US borders
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Recession and revolution in Russia: Discussions start now
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Electoral Defeat for Ruling Argentinian Fascist Regime
Russia pulls out from INF Treaty to paralyze NATO
Protests in Russia not going to fade
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
Brazil's Car Wash Investigation in the Mud
Trials for PAK DA bomber aircraft to kick off near Moscow
Protests in Russia not going to fade
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Aftermath of arms depot explosions in Russia: One killed, 33 injured
Can Russia make the West listen to the voice of a superpower?
Explosion during rocket test kills 'elite' of Russian nuclear center
Will Putin let US military men and fire fighters come to Siberia?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.