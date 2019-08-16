Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria

Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumf are still active near the Syrian city of Masyaf, in Hama, even though it was previously reported that Russia removed them from the area. This can be seen from satellite photographs published on Observer IL Twitter account.

Source: mil.ru

On August 3, Al-Masdar News reported that Russia had deactivated S-400 systems in Masyaf after S-300 systems were put on combat duty in Syria. The deployment of the systems had been completed by early July.

Russia completed the supplies of three S-300 divisions to Syria in early October 2018. Each of the divisions includes eight launchers. The Russian administration decided to deploy S-300 in Syria after Russian reconnaissance aircraft Il-20 was shot down in September. The Russian aircraft was downed by Syrian S-200 system as it was tracking an Israeli F-16 fighter.

S-400 systems were deployed in Syria on November 26, 2015 after fighters of the Turkish Air Force shot down Russian Su-24M front-line bomber, which was striking Islamist targets in northwestern Syria.

