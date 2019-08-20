World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace

World » Asia » Syria print

Russian Su-35S fighters allegedly intercepted F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force and forced them to leave Syrian airspace, Al-Masdar News reports.

Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace. 63780.jpeg

It was said that Turkish fighters were forced to leave the sky above Idlib after they covered a distance of 30-40 kilometers. This indicates that Turkish pilots either received a warning from Russia or saw Russian combat aircraft on radar screens.

After the incident, Russian Su-35 fighters were seen in the vicinity of the city of Khan Shaykhun. It was said that the Russian military aircraft took off from Hmeymim airbase to deter Turkish planes from adventurous actions. No other details have been reported.

On August 19, the Syrian Air Force struck a column of Turkish military vehicles that invaded the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. Nothing was reported about any losses. Armoured personnel carriers of the Turkish Army crossed the Syrian border and entered the city of Sarakib on August 19. The military vehicles were traveling towards Khan Shaykhun.

The de-escalation zone in Idlib is one of the four de-escalation zone in Syria, which was created by Russia and Turkey in 2017. Most of its territory is still not demilitarized and remains under the control of the Hayat Tahrir al-sham* group (HTS, created on the basis of Jabhat al-Nusra* - terrorist organizations, banned in Russia) and the armed Syrian opposition.

Topics su-35 turkey sukhoi khmeimim war in syria turkish air force russian air force in syria
Comments
Topical Analytics
Former USSR
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
Columnists
For sale, one soul: ask for JAY-Z
Columnists
Two minutes of hatred
News All >
Last materials
Russian Su-35 fighters force Turkey's F-16 out of Syrian airspace
Russian track-and-field athlete dies at 25
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
For sale, one soul: ask for JAY-Z
Two minutes of hatred
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Putin makes his first comment about Moscow protests
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Syrian Air Force strikes Turkish Army in Idlib
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread

Sarah Netanyahu - the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - made a scene on board an aircraft during her trip to Ukraine

Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Europe
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Economics
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Politics
Putin makes his first comment about Moscow protests
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread

Sarah Netanyahu - the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - made a scene on board an aircraft during her trip to Ukraine

Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Economics
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Europe
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian Air Force strikes Turkish Army in Idlib
Europe
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva

Two fighters of the Swiss Air Force escorted aircraft of "Russia" special flight detachment in the sky above Geneva for a few minutes

Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Economics
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Columnists
For sale, one soul: ask for JAY-Z
Columnists
Two minutes of hatred
Dmitry Sudakov Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission For sale, one soul: ask for JAY-Z Contributor submission Costantino Ceoldo Two minutes of hatred Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
Putin speaks about mysterious nuclear explosion in Russia
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Two Swiss fighter jets escort Putin's plane above Geneva
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
Russia develops world's fastest helicopter
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Russia's S-400 systems still active in Syria
Will Russia hand over South Kuril Islands to Japan?
Netanyahu's wife dishonours Ukrainian bread
Horrific video: ISIS militants publicly kill woman for wearing red jacket
Foreign countries owe $30 billion of debt to Russia
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.