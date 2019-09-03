Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII

The Russian Embassy in London responded to remarks from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who compared the actions of the USSR at the beginning of World War II with the aggression of the Third Reich.

Russian diplomats called Johnson's statement unacceptable. It was the British, who sabotaged USSR's proposals to create an anti-Hitler alliance that could have helped defend Poland.

"This statement, made on the day of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Second World War, is perplexing. With all historical discussions around the Soviet military operation in the eastern areas of Poland (Western Ukraine and Western Belarus), to describe things in a way that effectively equates the actions of the USSR to Hitler's aggression is absolutely unacceptable. If one is to discuss who, apart from Hitler, is responsible for the Polish tragedy of 1939, one cannot avoid recalling the role of the British diplomacy that not only connived in the Nazis' aggressive policies (remember Austria, Czechoslovakia, Memel), but also continuously frustrated Soviet proposals to build an efficient anti-Nazi alliance, including specifically to defend Poland. This discussion may be lengthy, but let's leave it to historians. A vast majority of Russians and Britons, when recalling the Second World War, pay tribute to the fallen and to the Soviet-British alliance. It is regrettable that the Prime Minister has chosen a different angle which, thankfully, does not enjoy much popularity in Britain," the message posted on the website of the Russian Embassy to the UK said.

The Second World War began on September 1, 1939, with the invasion of Nazi Germany in Poland. On September 17, Soviet troops entered the territory of Poland. Following the results of this campaign, Western Ukraine and Western Belarus became part of the USSR.