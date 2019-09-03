World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years

World » Europe print

On September 3, the pound sterling hit the lowest against the US dollar in almost three years due to investors' growing concerns about the possibility for hard Brexit (without a deal).

British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years. 63824.jpeg

The British currency fell to 1.1968 US dollars for one pound, which marked the strongest fall of the pound since October 2016, when it fell to the level of 1.22 dollars for one British pound.

In July, the British currency fell to low levels of April and then March of 2017.

The UK was supposed to exit the EU in March, but the British parliament repeatedly rejected the proposal from then Prime Minister Theresa May on the terms of the deal with Brussels. London received a delay until April 12, and then until October 31. Before this deadline, the parties must develop an agreement that will satisfy both London and Brussels. At the same time, the likelihood for hard Brexit remains.

Topics brexit theresa may great britain
Comments
Topical Analytics
Columnists
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Asia
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
News All >
Last materials
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
So you think you want to save the world
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Bolsonaro doesn't need NGOs to burn Brazil's image around the world
Nuclear accident mystery: Burevestnik missile could explode under the water
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress

Russia's Air Force One - the airplane flown by President Vladimir Putin - is the Ilyushin Il-96-300. This is a long-range passenger aircraft that can fly without landing for as long as 13,000 km

Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Americas
People in Russia and USA have similar problems

Russia can indeed learn something both from Americans and from the USA as a state. Perhaps we could start from the grass root level

People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Former USSR
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Former USSR
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag

Stas Bokoev, a hostage, who survived the terrorist attack in Beslan when he was 14 years old, said that he woke up in a bag for dead bodies after the storm of the building

Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
So you think you want to save the world
Columnists
So you think you want to save the world
Real life stories
Russia's Air Force One: Ilyushin Il-96-300, the Flying Fortress
Planet Earth
Monster Hurricane Dorian
Contributor submission How Angela Merkel interferes in Italian political issues Contributor submission Lyuba Lulko People in Russia and USA have similar problems Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Nuclear accident mystery: Burevestnik missile could explode under the water Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
British pound sterling hits lowest vs. US dollar in three years
Russia blasts Boris Johnson for his remarks about USSR's role in WWII
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
Ukraine forces Russia to lose goodwill spirit in releasing Ukrainian sailors
Russian Northern Fleet discovers five islands in the Arctic
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian soldier who served in Syria blows up military unit
Russian girl dies after being sucked into pool pipe in Turkey
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Kazakhstan: Crossing the bridge between past and future
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Beslan hostage remembers how he woke up in a body bag
Europe closes tax haven, USA readies to receive billions of profit
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
People in Russia and USA have similar problems
Putin's statement about USA's recent missile tests - Full transcript
WWIII the only option to reboot the world?
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.