Turkey deploys S-400 systems near Ankara

Israeli company ISI took satellite images that show the deployment of Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft systems at an air base near the Turkish capital of Ankara.



Queue for S-400: Who wants to buy Russian Triumf?

Representatives of the company wrote on their Twitter account that the S-400 systems have been deployed and put in operational condition. This is evidenced by the deployed radar stations. The launchers, however, remain unloaded.

It appears that Turkey is testing the Russian complexes before putting them into full-fledged operation.

In August, the Russian Federation proceeded to the second stage of supplies of S-400 Triumf air defense system to Turkey. Russia and Turkey signed the corresponding contract two years ago - in 2017. The contract is evaluated at $2 billion.