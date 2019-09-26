World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves

World » Americas print

A battalion of the US Army  - more than 500 soldiers and dozens of tanks and heavy fighting vehicles - is arriving in Lithuania as part of the rotation of the troops, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defense of the Baltic Republic said.

US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves. 63890.jpeg

The US battalion will be deployed on the outskirts of the city of Pabrade - just ten kilometers from the state border of Lithuania with Belarus.

Viktor Baranets, retired colonel and military observer of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, shared his opinion on the situation in an interview  with Pravda.Ru.

"Why did the United States of America, the leader of NATO, send its tanks  to the border with Belarus? Should Belarus and the Russian Federation respond to the arrival of the US battalion in Lithuania?"

"Russia and NATO once agreed that neither United States nor the alliance will deploy their military contingents at the borders of the Russian Federation and Belarus. Nowadays, however,  after the agreements between Russia and NATO have been terminated completely, both the alliance and the USA act as they see fit.

"The battalion of the US Ground Forces in Lithuania is a formidable and substantial unit, but the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is not going to panic, of course. The fact of the deployment of NATO military units at the borders of Russia and Belarus is, of course, alarming.

"Undoubtedly, Moscow and Minsk will respond to the deployment of the American battalion in Lithuania. The location of the US battalion will be marked on the map and, in the event of a real military threat, this military target will be destroyed in the first place. Obviously, both Russia and Belarus are making adjustments to the deployment of their missile, air, ground and other units of troops.

"The larger the buildup of opposing states gets, the more likely a direct military conflict becomes. There is no guarantee that a NATO aircraft is not going to fly into Russia's or Belarus' airspace. If it happens, no one can guarantee that this aircraft will not be shot down.

The buildup of US and NATO forces along the borders of post-Soviet space and the subsequent  response on the part of Russia is extremely dangerous as it is fraught with the onset of an open armed confrontation," the expert told Pravda.Ru. 

Topics us army us tanks lithuania baltic states nato aircraft russia and nato russian armed forces nato military buildup
Comments (10)
Topical Analytics
Columnists
Boris Johnson: And in the next episode of the soap opera...
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Who is going to crush Zelensky - Biden or Trump?
Columnists
Iranian FM Zarif’s Truth-Telling v. Pompeo’s Big Lies
News All >
Last materials
Smoking on balconies is now regarded as criminal offence in Russia
Okhotnik UAV goes on joint flight with Su-57 5th-gen fighter jet
Russia readies new aircraft-carrier killers - Tu-22M3M bomber planes
Boris Johnson: And in the next episode of the soap opera...
US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves
Who is going to crush Zelensky - Biden or Trump?
Iranian FM Zarif’s Truth-Telling v. Pompeo’s Big Lies
Russia shows DIY drones used to attack Russian troops in Syria
Richard Black speaks again
USA triggers another diplomatic scandal with Russia
Popular
Americas
US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves

Russia and NATO once agreed that neither United States nor the alliance will deploy their military contingents at the borders of the Russian Federation and Belarus

US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves
Russia readies new aircraft-carrier killers - Tu-22M3M bomber planes
Former USSR
Russia readies new aircraft-carrier killers - Tu-22M3M bomber planes
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Who is going to crush Zelensky - Biden or Trump?
Former USSR
Okhotnik UAV goes on joint flight with Su-57 5th-gen fighter jet
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Boris Johnson: And in the next episode of the soap opera... Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Who is going to crush Zelensky - Biden or Trump? Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Iranian FM Zarif’s Truth-Telling v. Pompeo’s Big Lies Contributor submission
Comments
Castro sued over alleged torture
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Flight MH17 disaster no secret anymore
Smoking on balconies is now regarded as criminal offence in Russia
Heroin dealer in chief
Smoking on balconies is now regarded as criminal offence in Russia
Homosexuality and the Decline in American Values
A radioactive isotope one billion times older than the Universe!
Okhotnik UAV goes on joint flight with Su-57 5th-gen fighter jet
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
US tanks near Belarus tickle Russia's nerves
Japanese scientists predict destruction of American continent
Russian actress dying of multiple organ failure syndrome
Stalin's granddaughter rocks at 44
Stalin's granddaughter rocks at 44
Stalin's granddaughter rocks at 44
Who is going to crush Zelensky - Biden or Trump?
Smoking on balconies is now regarded as criminal offence in Russia
Smoking on balconies is now regarded as criminal offence in Russia
Russia and Iran build powerful alliance countering USA and Saudi Arabia
About Advertising Forum Export We in social networks
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2019, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.