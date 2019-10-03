Russia unveils plans for ICBM launches till 2021

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed a video of the combat-training launch of the silo-based Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome.



Russia launches Topol-M ICBM

The missile was launched to confirm the flight performance of the complex. The goals and objectives of the launch were met in full, and the missile successfully struck the target in Kamchatka.

Earlier, the Ministry conducted a series of launches of Sineva and Bulava sea-based ballistic missiles. The missiles were launched from submarines in the Barents Sea and in the polar region of the Arctic Ocean. In July, the Russian military launched a Topol missile from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan Region of Southern Russia - the missile hit a conditional target at the firing range in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Defense reported that it was planned to launch nine intercontinental ballistic missiles for the period from 2019 to 2021: two Sarmat missiles, three Yars ICBM launches and four Topol ICBM launches.