Afghanistan: Soldier opens fire on foreign troops

An Afghan soldier has opened fire on foreign troops at a military base in the north of the country at 14.00 local time, Saturday (11.30 MSK). Initial reports told of United States' troopppsss being among the victims but this was denied by US military command in the capital city, Kabul.

The incident took place at Camp Shaheen in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh Province, where the 209 Corps is stationed. NATO military command admitted that an Afghan soldier was killed and another was wounded.

Around 30 per cent of Afghanistan is out of the Government's control, 16 years after NATO invaded the country, alleging that Afghanistan was responsible for 9/11. Last week an Afghan Army commando killed three US special forces operatives in the east of the country. Another attack took place in Mazar-i-Sharif in April in which 100 Afghan soldiers were killed or wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility in both of these incidents.

 


