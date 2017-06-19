Pravda.ru

News » World

Nigeria: Half of aid not delivered

19.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Nigeria: Half of aid not delivered. 60694.jpeg

Nigeria: Half of aid not delivered

This is the reason why many people do not donate to international campaigns targeting Africa, precisely because of this type of story: The Nigerian government itself has admitted that up to half of the food aid destined for Boko Haram victims has not been delivered.

Islamist militants from Boko Haram have caused chaos in northern Nigeria, translated into a situation in which 8,500,000 people are dependent on food aid. The plight of these people is made worse by the fact that up to half of the food aid which was supposed to have been delivered has disappeared. In other words, it has been stolen and sold for profit.

Poor harvests due to a lack of rain have made the situation catastrophic. Another humanitarian disaster looming in Africa because of mismanagement and because someone is selling guns to terrorists.

Photo

By Idriss Fall - VOA, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39505443

 


Islamists shot dozens of students in Nigeria
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia Warns US-IS-IS, Again
Russia Warns US-IS-IS, Again
I can't even count the number of times the alarm has been sounded by the Russian Federation and its Foreign Minister, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, that US-Israeli support of, and participation in worldwide...
When Germany gives scam lessons
When Germany gives scam lessons
What would happen if a 32-billion fraud to the State was discovered in Italy? Do you imagine the titles of newspapers? Horror, scandal and, above all, loads of self-racism: Italians only know how to...
U.S. "Jihadi Express": Indonesia - Afghanistan - Syria - Philippines U.S. "Jihadi Express": Indonesia - Afghanistan - Syria - Philippines

Video

Society

UK: Horror as youths attack elderly
UK: Horror as youths attack elderly
America s working class at the crossroads
America's working class at the crossroads
Looking For Heaven in All the Wrong Places
Looking For Heaven in All the Wrong Places
Confederations Cup: Mexico and Portugal draw, Chile beats Cameroon
Confederations Cup: Mexico and Portugal draw, Chile beats Cameroon
Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off
Confederations Cup: Russia kicks off
Confederations Cup: Australia 2 Germany 3
Confederations Cup: Australia 2 Germany 3

Popular photos

World

When Germany gives scam lessons
When Germany gives scam lessons
Assault on Raqqa: War crimes investigators warn USA
Assault on Raqqa: War crimes investigators warn USA
Mass shooting in Alexandria, Virginia
Mass shooting in Alexandria, Virginia
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
Trump backtracks on Cuba
Trump backtracks on Cuba
International Criminal Court calls for arrest of Saif al-Islam al-Qathafi
International Criminal Court calls for arrest of Saif al-Islam al-Qathafi

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service