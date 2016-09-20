Pravda.ru

News » World

The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader

20.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader. Vladinir Putin. AP Photo

Despite the huge criticism of the heads of the Western countries, President Vladimir Putin's rating in the US is growing constantly.

According to the survey, conducted by The Economist, only 27% of Republicans have a negative opinion on the Russian leader. Two years ago this number was 66%.

Moreover, 85% of Republicans call Putin a strong leader (18% of respondents said the same about the US President Barack Obama). As for the voters, every third supporter of Donald Trump said that he has a positive opinion on Putin.

Pravda.Ru asked to comment on these statistics. We received a commentary from a political scientist of the Moscow State University Faculty of the Global Politics Aleksey Fenenko.

The expert noted that the increase in the number of Putin's admirers in the West can be explained by the specificity of our society. "Anglo-Saxon society is a society that has been brought up on the cult of force", - said the expert.

Fenenko named three factors that can explain Putin's phenomenal ratings abroad:

1. United States are a country that was originally built for the white man, and based on very strict legislation regarding the white man. This has changed only in the past 40 years.

2. America has given the full powers to the police so that it has the right to use force.

3. America is a country that was built on the cult of force. This cult flourished there until the last 30 years, ie until Clinton's appearance.

Political scientist noted that, basing on these three factors, we can conclude that the worship of Putin is a reaction to the current weakness of the Western leaders. "Russian power gives the opposite effect, it is not a cult, not a cult of Putin, and we can see that Americans are seeking for a strong personality in the government", - told Fenenko.

In adition, the expert said that the growth of sympathy for russian president will lead to the fact that the Americans will be looking for their own strong president, similar to Reagan and Bush.

Thus, Trump can become such a president. At least Trump corresponds to the image that Americans will be looking for, Alexey Fenenko summed up.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Putin remains most powerful man in the world
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

US faces growing numbers of Putin’s admirers
US faces growing numbers of Putin’s admirers
The number of Vladimir Putin’s admirers in the West is growing, the American newspapers write. The Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is being constantly criticized by the Western leaders...
The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader
The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader
Pravda.Ru asked to comment on these statistics. We received a commentary from a political scientist of the Moscow State University Faculty of the Global Politics Aleksey Fenenko.
China ready to launch weather warfare? China ready to launch weather warfare?

Video

Society

Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. French actress is the cause
Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Europa League: Sensational Hapoel, good night for Russian clubs
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

Popular photos

World

The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader
The key to Putin’s high rating in the US is his image of a powerful leader
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
US prepares an Islamic army in Kosovo
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
Turkey rescues US special forces from ISIS
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
US uses Manas base for drug traffic
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Narva gets ‘Irish scenario’
Bulgaria will try to become Russia’s friend
Bulgaria will try to become Russia’s friend

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service