Pravda.ru

News » World

Fuel inferno in Pakistan kills 140

25.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Fuel inferno in Pakistan kills 140. 60712.jpeg

Fuel inferno in Pakistan kills 140

At least 140 people have perished near Ahmedpur East in Pakistan after a fuel tanker overturned on a motorway and burst into flames as people were gathering thefuel. The tanker crashed when a tyre burst as it was rounding a corner and the fire started when someone lit a cigarette.

The tanker was carrying around 25.000 liters of fuel from Karachi to Lahore and veered off the road when it was eight kilometers from Ahmedpur East in Bahawalpur District. After overturning the fuel began to leak out and villagers ran to the scene to collect the spill in buckets and pots.

When a passer-by lit a cigarette, the tanker burst into flames and all those standing around it died or suffered severe burns.

Photo: By Fir0002 - Originally uploaded to the English Wikipedia here by the author, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11904

 


Pakistan Fashion
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Another Step Toward Devastating War
Another Step Toward Devastating War
An idiot American pilot shot down a Syrian fighter that was attacking ISIS, thus confirming that Washington is not fighting ISIS, as Washington claims, but is protecting ISIS, its agent sent to Syria...
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
The US has finally admitted shooting down a Syrian SU-22 which was engaging in combat operations against ISIS terrorists. Russian representatives were contacted in order to de-escalate the situation...
Don't Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism Don't Blame Jews for the Evil of Zionism

Video

Society

Another Unsolvable Issue for Americans: Mass Incarceration, Prison Labor in the United States
Another Unsolvable Issue for Americans: Mass Incarceration, Prison Labor in the United States
Burger killed by Chantilly
Burger killed by Chantilly
Confederations Cup: Ronaldo scores Portugal s winner against Russia
Confederations Cup: Ronaldo scores Portugal's winner against Russia
Mourinho tax fraud accusations: España? No grácias!
Mourinho tax fraud accusations: España? No grácias!
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete
Confederations Cup: Matchday 2 complete
Confederations Cup: Australia 2 Germany 3
Confederations Cup: Australia 2 Germany 3

Popular photos

World

US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
US/ISIS Air Force Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft
Another buzzing incident involving NATO
Another buzzing incident involving NATO
Trump s solar wall and barefaced lies
Trump's solar wall and barefaced lies
Al-Nuri Mosque destroyed
Al-Nuri Mosque destroyed
Nigeria: Half of aid not delivered
Nigeria: Half of aid not delivered
2016: 66 million forced out of homes through violence
2016: 66 million forced out of homes through violence

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service