Pravda.ru

News » World

North Korea responds to the CIA plan to change the regime

26.07.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea responds to the CIA plan to change the regime. 60920.jpeg

A spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea stated to KCNA state agency that his country is going to respond severely if the United States tries to change the regime of Kim Jong Un.

"The DPRK legally stipulates that if the supreme dignity of the DPRK is threatened, it must preemptively annihilate those countries and entities that are directly or indirectly involved in it, by mobilizing all kinds of strike means including the nuclear ones", he said on Tuesday (25).

"Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time", he completed.

On Thursday (20), CIA Director Mike Pompeo, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum on the nuclear weapons of North Korea, stated that "the thing that is most dangerous about it is the character who holds the control over them today", referring to the president Kim Jong Un.

"The most important thing we can do is separate those two", he continued. "Separate [nuclear] capacity and someone who might well have intent [to utilize it] and break those two part".

In the same day, Pompeo admitted another possibility of changing regime, but in Venezuela.

"We are very optimists about a possible transition in Venezuela, and we are doing the best for understand the dynamics there in order to communicate to the State Department and to others, like the Colombians", he said.

Beyond the Colombians, Pompeo cited the Mexicans, who could support the US to "reach a better aftermath" in the South American country.

Eduardo Vasco

Pravda.Ru

 


Will US let Ukraine get away with IMF money?
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists published a formidable warning labelling Russia as the most dangerous nuclear superpower in the modern world. It stands the reason Russia should be mentioned in Biblical prophecies...
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Remains of an extraterrestrial creature were discovered on Mount Adams in the State of Washington, US ufologists said
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf

Video

Society

Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
Frozen extraterrestrial found on Mount Adams
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry shows interest in Ukrainian manure during prank call
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Hollywood tries to get rid of Putin in Russia-related releases
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Airplane passenger forgets bag with two million rubles inside
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers
Emir Kusturica fails to justify expectations of hapless Ukrainian peacemakers

Popular photos

World

Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
Iraq develops cooperation with Russia to throw USA out of the Gulf
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
CIA Director Michael Pompeo sees the hand of the Kremlin even in his toilet
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
North Korean economy grows by leaps and bounds
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
Putin wins in Syria: Trump ends CIA program to support Syrian opposition
Reagan and Gorbachev vs. Stalin and Roosevelt
Reagan and Gorbachev vs. Stalin and Roosevelt
More Russia Sanctions From US Congress
More Russia Sanctions From US Congress

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service