World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya

World » Africa

The son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, will participate in the presidential election in Libya, Egypt Today wrote with reference to representative of Gaddafi Jr. Basem al-Hashimi al-Suhl, "Saif al-Islam will run for the upcoming presidential election, which may take place in mid-2018," he said.

Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya. 61694.jpeg
Source: Fotodom.ru/REX

The politician plans to reach an agreement with all parties to the conflict in Libya and ensure security and stability in the country.

In the summer of 2017, al-Islam was released from prison having served a term of six years (he was released on amnesty). According to Al Arabiya, Saif al-Islam has been engaged in politics from a young age and repeatedly represented Gaddafi in international negotiations.

After graduating from the Al-Fateh University with a degree in architecture, he established the International Fund for Cooperation in the Field of Charity in 1997. Saif al-Islam also participated in the negotiations on the release of hostages from among representatives of international humanitarian missions.

Al-Islam also advocated the stabilisation of relations between Libya and the West. Nevertheless, in June 2011, the Hague International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Muammar Gaddafi, Saif Al-Islam and Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Sanusi, who had been charged with crimes against humanity.

Hillary Clinton's hacked email correspondence revealed the motives of international intervention in Libya - gold. Gaddafi's gold reserves were so large they could become the basis for creating a Pan-African currency, which, in turn, could compete with the US dollar in the region. Major oil reserves of Libya and the strengthening of the French influence in North Africa were also among the reasons for the intervention. A few years after the "democratic" revolution of 2011 committed by the Libyan opposition with the support of the US and NATO armies, Libya, formerly a prosperous country on the African continent, turned into a hotbed of terrorism and violence.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Libya gaddafi
Topical Analytics
Americas
America declares economic war on Russia
Asia
Russia to respond to Tokyo's move to deploy Aegis Ashore systems in Japan
Asia
Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Readers' top
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia starts transforming Syria
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases

Several years ago, a prominent Indonesian businessman who now resides in Canada, insisted on meeting me in a back room of one of Jakarta's posh restaurants. An avid reader of mine, he 'had something urgent to tell me', after finding out that our paths were going to be crossing in this destroyed and hopelessly polluted Indonesian capital.

Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Economics
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
News from the Kremlin
Russia starts transforming Syria
Economics
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
Economics
Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region

Units of radio troops to detect any types of targets have been deployed on the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Novosibirsk Islands, Severnaya Zemlya, in the Tiksi area

Russia established 24/7 control over Arctic region
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Columnists
Capitalism reduced Indonesian cities to infested carcases
Mysteries
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Africa
Surviving Gaddafi to run for president of Libya
Dmitry Sudakov America declares economic war on Russia Dmitry Sudakov Contributor submission Chronicle of a journey to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Contributor submission Oleg Artyukov Trump's national security strategy sheds no light into the dark tunnel of US-Russian relationship Oleg Artyukov
Comments
America declares economic war on Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
America declares economic war on Russia
Donbass without militia will be worse than Srebrenica - Putin
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
No one can intercept Kim Jong-un's invincible ballistic missiles
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russia has become the only defender of Christian values
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Russian man grows abnormally large biceps that he calls bazookas
Bloomberg makes gloomy forecast of brightless future for Russia
Unveiled: Secret Pentagon UFO program. From science fiction to science fact
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
USA to ruin Russian-Japanese relationship with the help of Aegis Ashore system
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Russia to spend trillions to upgrade its army and navy before 2027
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed