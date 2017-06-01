Pravda.ru

Russian diplomatic property in USA to be deprived of immunity

The fate of the diplomatic property of Russia in the states of Maryland and New York, is being decided. The administration of President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the previously imposed arrest on the property. In addition, the US administration may deprive Russia's diplomatic property of immunity.

If the decision is made, US law enforces and special services will be able to enter the premises freely, without any permissive documents. According to representatives of the the Trump administration, it will thus be possible to restrict the activities of Russian representatives who will occupy the premises.

Russia has not left the situation without a response. Representatives for the Russian Foreign Ministry said that such behavior on the part of American officials would entail an adequate response from Russia.

Russia's disputed property in the USA was arrested during the presidency of Barack Obama. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the US administration is aware of the illegality of the arrest of the Russian diplomatic property. The US authorities, Lavrov noted, do not deny the fact that the buildings belong to Russia.

