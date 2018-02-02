USA’s missile defense system test fails

The US military unsuccessfully tested the American missile defense system Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex.

Source: Mil.ru

During the tests, the SM-3 Block IIA missile launched from the test site did not strike another missile fired from the aircraft. The test was conducted in the area of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii.

The Pentagon will try to hide the failure of the missile test on the eve of the Olympic Games in South Korea.

The United States has been strengthening missile defense against the backdrop of ballistic missile tests conducted by North Korea (DPRK). In December of 2017, it became known that the US could sell fifth-generation F-35A fighters to Japan. Japan also intends to buy the Aegis Ashore land-based system from the USA to enhance its own defenses against the DPRK.

Last spring, the US military successfully tested the anti-missile defense system to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific Ocean. The tests were conducted in the midst of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

Pravda.Ru

