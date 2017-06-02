Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Bilderberg Club gathers in Virginia to discuss Russia’s role in the world

02.06.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Bilderberg Club gathers in Virginia to discuss Russia’s role in the world. 60611.jpeg

The program of the annual meeting of the Bilderberg Club to be held in Chantilly, Virginia, has been exposed.

The key issue on the agenda of the 65th meeting of the club will be devoted to the report about the activities of the Trump Administration. In addition, the participants of the meeting will discuss transatlantic relations, NATO, the development of the European Union, the "war on information", the role of Russia in the world, the Middle East and China.

This year, IMF head Christine Lagarde, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and other politicians are going to take part in the conference. Representatives of major Western banks, corporations and media outlets will be present at the meeting as well.

National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster will represent the US administration at the meeting. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Donald Trump's assistant for strategic initiatives Christopher Liddell are also attending.

The meeting will be held at Westfields Marriott Hotel. Fir trees have been planted around the hotel not to let anyone peek into the windows of the hotel during the meeting.

The Bilderberg Club is known as an annual meeting of the world's political elite, influential representatives of the world and the media. Usually, as many as 130 people attend the conference, which always takes place behind closed doors, without journalists. Some even believe that it is the Bilderberg Club that secretly rules the world.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russians trust Putin, FSB and army
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Supposedly, Russian diplomats avoid the eyes of US intelligence when traveling across the United States to make maps of USA's telecommunications infrastructure.
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
The commander of Russia's Peter the Great nuclear-powered cruiser had to conduct a non-standard maneuver during the passage of the English Channel
Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth Seth Rich Assassinated for Truth

Video

Society

Dentist removes patient s 22 healthy teeth
Dentist removes patient's 22 healthy teeth
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Russian man, lynched by hundreds of Mexicans, accused of murder
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
Why do Americans want to see Russia as their enemy?
World s largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China s city of kites
World's largest spokeless Ferris wheel to be launched in China's city of kites
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Social networks make people dumb, study says
Every third Russian smokes
Every third Russian smokes

Popular photos

World

Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian diplomats spy everywhere, even in US deserts and beaches
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
Russian nuclear cruiser scares off NATO warships in English Channel
World s most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
World's most dangerous people: Donald Trump & Prince Salman
Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world s most influential man
Putin in Paris: Europe got the message from world's most influential man
Russia responds to Montenegro s sanctions
Russia responds to Montenegro's sanctions
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia flies to Moscow, having seen Trump off
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia flies to Moscow, having seen Trump off

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service