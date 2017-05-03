Pravda.ru

News » Americas

FBI chief names Russia 'greatest threat on Earth'

03.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
FBI chief names Russia 'greatest threat on Earth'. 60415.jpeg

FBI Director James Comey said during Senate hearings that Russia was the largest threat on Earth, especially for the American democracy. NBC News journalist Bradd Jaffy posted a part of the unprecedented statement on Twitter.

"Certainly, in my view, [Russia] the greatest threat of any nation on Earth, given their intention and their capability," Comey, the head of one of the largest special services in the world told the Senate.

Comey stated that the FBI was investigating into the alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election. However, he did not provide any evidence to substantiate his claims. Many experts, politicians and journalists have repeatedly noted before that no report from US special services contained any evidence to prove Russia's alleged interference in the US election process.

Earlier, the commander of NATO armed forces in Europe, General Curtis Scaparotti, stated that  Russia had turned from a US partner into an adversary.

In addition, CIA Director John Brennan said that Russia was USA's opponent in many foreign policy spheres. Russia's actions in Syria cause anger and irritation on the part of the USA, he added.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia reacts to possible nuclear strike from USA
Russia will be able to give a tough answer to a nuclear strike that the United States may inflict on Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security, Franz...
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists conducted a study, as a result of which they came to conclusion that the world was standing on the brink of serious danger
War with North Korea: No Joke War with North Korea: No Joke

Video

Society

Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Conspiracy theorists: World War Three is near
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Russian seamen captured in Libya return home
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Champions League Semi-Final: Ronaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldo
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
Kim Jong-un made great play with foreign journalists in Pyongyang
$400K for Clintons protege Obama: Affair of the year?
$400K for Clintons' protege Obama: Affair of the year?
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

Popular photos

World

Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
Isolating Russia at the UN: Remarks from political imbeciles
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
North Korea supports non-nuclear world and owes USA nothing
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Ukrainian armed forces fully prepared for martial law
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Trump wants $1 billion from South Korea for THAAD
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
Nuclear war may break out in any part of the world
When is Putin meeting new president of France?
When is Putin meeting new president of France?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service