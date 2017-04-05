US ready for any acts against North Korea

Pravda.ru

Time to solve the North Korean issue has run out, thus the US is ready for any acts, the White House revealed.

The US President Donald Trump aims to touch on the matter in course of negotiations with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

However, the US does not intend to make concessions and refuse deployment of the THAAD air defence complex in South Korea, despite China's being discontented. The White House noted that they would continue defending their country as well as their allies from 'the North Korean regime and horrible weapon they are currently developing'.

As Pravda.Ru reported, in March the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson claimed that they were considering all the possible measures regarding North Korea within diplomacy, security and economy. While the policy of 'strategic tolerance' towards North Korea had come to an end.

It also became known that the US wants to address Russia and China, so that they make North Korea refuse the build-up of nuclear potential. Otherwise, a preventive strike may be carried out.

Also read: Hackers steal plan of US war against North Korea

