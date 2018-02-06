World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA readies for conventional wars with the use of nuclear mini warheads

World » Americas

Washington admits the use of nuclear mini-warheads in conventional wars. This is the main message of the New Nuclear Doctrine of the United States, which the Pentagon unveiled last week.

USA readies for conventional wars with the use of nuclear mini warheads. 61940.jpeg
Source: REX

Commenting on the doctrine, Donald Trump said that the United Sates must modernize and re-build its nuclear arsenal. "As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and so powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else," Trump said in his State of the Union speech.  

Experts are concerned that the Trump administration abandons the postulate that nuclear weapons should not be used in conventional wars. However, the US administration has been increasing spending to modernize nuclear forces and develop elements of the "nuclear triad" (intercontinental missiles, strategic submarines and bombers).

To justify the new nuclear doctrine, US officials claim that Moscow allegedly announced its readiness to strike a preemptive nuclear blow in the course of a war with the use of conventional weapons.

However, the head of the State Duma Committee on Defence, Vladimir Shamanov, rejects such an assumption. "Russian executive documents do not provide for a possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike," he said. "This is blame shifting. A month ago, the US military asked the Senate for permission to be the first to apply a preventive nuclear blow. Russian executive documents have never envisaged such a possibility," the official added.

"One should not underestimate the significance of the new US nuclear doctrine, because this document means a turn from the course to reduce nuclear weapons, which the US was adhering to for the past 30 years," Alexei Arbatov, chairman of the Center for International Security at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations said.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics USA Pentagon nuclear war Donald Trump nuclear weapons pre-emptive nuclear blow
Topical Analytics
Terrorism
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Columnists
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Readers' top
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Modest proposal to the plutocracy: slavery, why not?
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital

The heavy Moscow snowfall claimed one life: a 27-year-old young man was killed as a falling tree crashed onto electric power lines causing them to land on his car

Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
News from the Kremlin
Putin's response to sanctions may stun USA
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Economics
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Conflicts
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot

The Su-25 was shot down from a weapon that terrorists had received from the USA via third countries

Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
Su-25 pilot's last battle in Syria caught on video
Terrorism
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
Disasters, catastrophes
Snowfall of the century in Moscow: Tons of snow cause white hell in Russian capital
Dmitry Sudakov Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria? Dmitry Sudakov Harun Yahya One step closer to a resolution in Syria Harun Yahya Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Theresa May: Political confidence and the double-edged sword Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Comments
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA wants to bury Nord Stream 2 project in Europe, but not in Germany
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
Putin writes off Kyrgyzstan's debt of $240 million
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Who shot down Russia's Su-25 in Syria?
USA readies for conventional wars with the use of nuclear mini warheads
US-led coalition killed more than 9,000 people in Syria since 2014
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
The Netherlands classifies mystery of MH17 crash
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
One step closer to a resolution in Syria
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
Russia strikes massive blow on Syrian terrorists after they shoot down Su-25 and kill pilot
World honours bravery and courage of Russian pilot who killed himself in Syria
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed