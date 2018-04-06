USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies

The US Treasury has extended sanctions against Russia, a press release published on the website of the department said.

The USA sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska, Senator Suleiman Kerimov, Director of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies Mikhail Fradkov, Chairman of the Board of VTB Andrei Kostin and President of Zenit Football Club Sergei Fursenko.

The list also includes Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

The Americans have also imposed sanctions on Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

The list also includes of12 Russian companies, including Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport (even though the company was under US sanctions before), and companies owned by Oleg Deripaska.

According to a representative of the US administration, the new measures come in response to Russia's "malign activity" around the world - in Ukraine and in Syria. A US official also said that the new sanctions come in response to cyberattacks that Russia allegedly conducted to undermine Western democratic societies.

The list of the newly sanctioned individuals includes:

1. Andrei Igorevich Akimov, Chairman of the Board of Gazprombank

2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich, General Director and co-owner of OJSC Surgutneftegaz

3. Deripaska Oleg Vladimirovich, billionaire, who is considered to be involved in the case of Russia's interference in the US presidential election

4. Dyumin Alexei Gennadievich, Governor of the Tula region, one of the three leaders in the rating of possible successors to Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation

5. Fradkov Mikhail Efimovich

6. Sergey Fursenko (Alexandrovich)

7. Oleg Govorun

8. Kerimov Suleiman Abusaidovich

9. Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich

10. Kosachev Constantine

11. Kostin Andrey Leonidovich

12. Leone Martinez Miguel José (LEONE MARTINEZ, Miguel Jose), an Italian citizen

13. Miller Alexey Borisovich

14. Patrushev Nikolay Platonovich

15. Perez Alvear, Jesus, a citizen of Mexico

16. Reznik Vladislav Matusovich

17. Rotenberg Igor Arkadevich

18. Shamalov Kirill Nikolaevich

19. Shkolov Evgeny Mikhailovich

20. Skoch Andrei Vladimirovich

21. Torshin Alexander Porfirievich

22. Ustinov Vladimir Vasilyevich

23. Valiulin Timur Samirovich

24. Vekselberg Viktor Feliksovich

25. Zharov Alexander Alexandrovich

26. Viktor V. Zolotov

