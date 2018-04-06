World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies

World » Americas

The US Treasury has extended sanctions against Russia, a press release published on the website of the department said.

USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies. 62287.jpeg

The USA sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska, Senator Suleiman Kerimov, Director of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies Mikhail Fradkov, Chairman of the Board of VTB Andrei Kostin and President of Zenit Football Club Sergei Fursenko.

The list also includes Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

The Americans have also imposed sanctions on Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

The list also includes  of12 Russian companies, including Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport (even though the company was under US sanctions before), and companies owned by Oleg Deripaska.

According to a representative of the US administration, the new measures come in response to Russia's "malign activity" around the world - in Ukraine and in Syria. A US official also said that the new sanctions come in response to cyberattacks that Russia allegedly conducted to undermine Western democratic societies.

The list of the newly sanctioned individuals includes:

1. Andrei Igorevich Akimov, Chairman of the Board of Gazprombank
2. Bogdanov Vladimir Leonidovich, General Director and co-owner of OJSC Surgutneftegaz
3. Deripaska Oleg Vladimirovich, billionaire, who is considered to be involved in the case of Russia's interference in the US presidential election
4. Dyumin Alexei Gennadievich, Governor of the Tula region, one of the three leaders in the rating of possible successors to Vladimir Putin as president of the Russian Federation
5. Fradkov Mikhail Efimovich
6. Sergey Fursenko (Alexandrovich)
7. Oleg Govorun
8. Kerimov Suleiman Abusaidovich
9. Kolokoltsev Vladimir Alexandrovich
10. Kosachev Constantine
11. Kostin Andrey Leonidovich
12. Leone Martinez Miguel José (LEONE MARTINEZ, Miguel Jose), an Italian citizen
13. Miller Alexey Borisovich
14. Patrushev Nikolay Platonovich
15. Perez Alvear, Jesus, a citizen of Mexico
16. Reznik Vladislav Matusovich
17. Rotenberg Igor Arkadevich
18. Shamalov Kirill Nikolaevich
19. Shkolov Evgeny Mikhailovich
20. Skoch Andrei Vladimirovich
21. Torshin Alexander Porfirievich
22. Ustinov Vladimir Vasilyevich
23. Valiulin Timur Samirovich
24. Vekselberg Viktor Feliksovich
25. Zharov Alexander Alexandrovich
26. Viktor V. Zolotov

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics sanctions russian oligarchs anti-Russian sanctions sanctions against Russia
Comments
Topical Analytics
Europe
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Columnists
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Readers' top
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Real life stories
Erdogan steals Putin’s girl

Erdogan noted that Putin's choice of Turkey as the first country to visit after the presidential election in Russia showed a high level of relations

Erdogan steals Putin’s girl
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Europe
Only two countries in the world have Novichok nerve agent
Technologies and discoveries
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again

A lot has been written in the West lately about zero chances for Russia to win a second Cold War. Russia will collapse and turn into Europe's North Korea if she tries to do it

Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Columnists
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen

The US military have encountered a number of guerrilla attacks in Syria lately. The guerrillas have allegedly killed about 15 US military men

Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Politics
Russian official claims NATO has crossed the red line
Video
S-500 Prometheus missile defense system: A few details exposed
Americas
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Costantino Ceoldo Italy Today: An attempted analysis Costantino Ceoldo Lyuba Lulko Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies Dmitry Sudakov
Comments
USA sanctions Russian oligarchs and heads of state-run companies
Italy Today: An attempted analysis
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor attacks bus with Russian athlete
Conspirologists find prophecy about Putin in the Bible
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Skripal case: The West will be happy only when Russia dies
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Syrian guerrillas start killing US servicemen
Americans do not even think that Russia can win another cold war. They are wrong again
Russian Defense Minister unveils a few details about transpolar flights to North America
Western experts say Russia's aircraft carrier is the worst in the history of world navy
Spain: new charges against Russia
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Close Already subscribed