Source Pravda.Ru

USA refuses to crush Russia's public debt

US Secretary of the Treasury Stephen Mnuchin said that Washington did not plan to impose sanctions on Russia's sovereign debt.

"We're targeting specific sanctions to bad individuals and companies as opposed to sanctions on debt," Mnuchin said Tuesday, Bloomberg said. The introduction of restrictive measures against the state debt may lead to major financial shocks outside Russia and cause damage to global financial markets and business.

The new sanctions will affect certain companies and individuals. According to Mnuchin, restricting the purchase of federal loan bonds will put pressure on Russia's economic growth, increase the burden on the banking sector and lead to Russia's reciprocal measures against the United States.

