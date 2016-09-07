Pravda.ru

US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders

On September 7, three American reconnaissance aircraft approached Russia's borders in the area of the Black Sea, Interfax reports with reference to websites that track the movement of military aircraft.

According to Western sources, strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force, RC-135, took off from an airbase in Greece for a long, mid-air refueling flight near Russian borders in the Black Sea.

In addition, two US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft took off from Sicily, Italy, for a mission near Russian Black Sea borders. The aircraft passed through the airspace of Greece and Bulgaria.

On September 5, Russia launched strategic exercises Caucasus 2016. The drills are held in the south of Russia. Experts believe that the flights of US spy planes could be associated with Caucasus 2016 drills that Russia holds on the territory of the Crimea, the Krasnodar Krai, as well as in the waters of the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

