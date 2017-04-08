Pravda.ru

News » Americas

'Russians are not our friends.' US ready to support new sanctions against Russia

08.04.2017

Pravda.Ru

 
'Russians are not our friends.' US ready to support new sanctions against Russia. 60219.jpeg
AP photo

The leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, is ready to support new sanctions against Russia.

"If [the White House] feel they need additional sanctions, or we can come up with something that seems to enjoy bipartisan support, I'd be open to it," McConnell said when asked if he would support additional sanctions on Russia," The Hill reports.

McConnell also said that he would discuss the issue with chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker.

"I think it's certainly good that the administration's not lifted any of the existing sanctions. The Russians are not our friends. I think they've demonstrated that over and over and over again," McConnell told reporters.

The US and other countries imposed sanctions against Russia because of disagreements over the situation in Ukraine. They continue to tighten the sanctions claiming that Russia does not execute the Minsk Accords, even though it is Ukraine that persistently refuses to abide by obligations of the Minsk agreements.

