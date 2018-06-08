Donald Trump invites Russia back to G8

US President Donald Trump suggested inviting Russia back to the Group of Eight, The New York Times said.

Trump also suggested admitting Russia to the G8 talks in Canada.

Russia was excluded from the G8 in 2014 after the country reunited with the Crimea in the midst of the crisis and government coup in Ukraine.

It is worthy of note that on June 6, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that Russia's accession to the Group ща Seven was not possible yet. According to her, G7 countries stick to common values, including the observance of international law and order. The annexation of the Crimea was a blatant violation of international laws, which made Russia's exclusion from the club of leading countries inevitable. Nevertheless, said Merkel, "we must talk to each other."



