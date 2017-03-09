Pravda.ru

News » Americas

US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal

09.03.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US military command admits superiority of Russian nuclear arsenal. 59928.jpeg
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The arsenal of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons is enormous and it considerably exceeds that of the United States of America, chief of the Strategic Command of the US Armed Forces (STRATCOM), Air Force General John Hyten said. The US arsenal, he added, gives the country an opportunity to ensure effective strategic deterrence.

The general believes that the US should discuss issues of arms control with nuclear powers, such as Russia and China. Noteworthy, the USA keeps in Europe about 180 tactical nuclear warheads. The weapons are stored in five countries: Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Pentagon officials have recently assured that the modernisation of the US "nuclear triad" - ground, naval and air forces - does not aim for an arms race with the Russian Federation. According to Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Paul Selva, the United States modernises its nuclear forces by introducing more competitive systems.

Pravda.Ru 

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


US nuclear forces ready for war with Russia
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
New details have emerged about the Malaysian passenger airliner that disappeared in 2014. The private investigation was conducted by volunteer investigator André Milne
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
UAE betrays US military in favor of Russia
High-quality Russian military equipment has made the US allies reconsider their foreign policy. The United Arab Emirates are going to purchase the Russian Su-35 fighters
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons

Video

Society

Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Korbut flip: Legendary Soviet gymnast sells her Olympic medals
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian Defence Ministry to purchase 49,000 casket flags
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russian tourist lost in open water when snorkeling found alive 24 hours later
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Popular photos

World

Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Swedish newspaper lists Russian most formidable weapons
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Petro Poroshenko reportedly readies to flee Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
Donbass imposes trade blockade on Ukraine
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?
Can Trump slap Iran like a naughty child?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service