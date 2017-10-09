Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine

09.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine. 61428.jpeg

Boeing and Lockheed Martin received contracts for the development of a giant submarine, the performance of which is said to significantly exceed that of other submarines.

One of the main tasks of the engineers is to search for technical solutions that would make it possible to arrange the production of unmanned submarine known as Orca. The new submarine will be able to overcome maximum distances in a shorter period of time.

It is believed that the submarines will be equipped with sensors, exclusive mechanisms and maybe even weapons. For the time being, it is currently planned that the new submarines will be built for the transportation of cargoes.

The cost of the government grant for the project reportedly makes up $43.2 million. For this amount, the US administration will receive five prototypes of the Orca submarine. The unmanned submarine will be able to travel to a conflict zone, place a mine there and return. The unmanned submarine will also be able to work autonomously for several weeks, or even months, receiving new tasks from a control centre.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russia gets down to construction of a new nuclear submarine
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
North Korea has something bigger than nuclear bomb
After WWII, the Americans have invaded many countries, changed many regimes, and interfered in internal affairs of other countries. Now they can see a small and seemingly defenceless country building...
Russia does not exclude war with NATO
Russia does not exclude war with NATO
A recent report from the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation about the assessment of the state of Russia's national security in the field of maritime activities says that Russia considers a...
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation

Video

Society

Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Barack Obama not too shy anymore, sports golden Rolex watch
Catalonia is not Europe
Catalonia is not Europe
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
White American males guilty of Las Vegas massacre?
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
Superstitions of Russian cosmonauts and submariners: Do not hurt the cats
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

Popular photos

World

Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Having lost in Syria, the West needs to find another victim nation
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
Russia destroys entire leadership of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in Syria
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Catalonia: Europe s Crimea
Catalonia: Europe's Crimea
CBS executive fired for not being sympathetic about Republican gun toters killed in Vegas
CBS executive fired for not being 'sympathetic about Republican gun toters' killed in Vegas
Saudi female students allowed to use mobile phones
Saudi female students allowed to use mobile phones

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service