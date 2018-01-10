World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman says what may bury US-Russian relationship

World » Americas

US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman, speaking at a closed meeting with US lawmakers, said that Russia's position in the world was stronger than ever before. According to him, if the Kremlin tries to intervene in the US elections in 2018, it will put a cross on the Russian-American relations.

US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman says what may bury US-Russian relationship. 61799.jpeg
Source: Wikimedia Commons

Huntsman spoke directly about Russia's interference in the US election in 2016, The Daily Beast wrote. He is concerned about the forthcoming elections of 2018, which will take place at a more local level.

The tone of Huntsman's speech at the meeting was radically different from the behaviour of Donald Trump, who defends Russia and refuses to admit Russia's role in those elections.

John Huntsman also said that he raises the issue of Russia's interference in US elections at all meetings with Russian officials. He also added that the Trump administration would impose sanctions on individuals and companies that conduct business with Russian intelligence and defence structures.

Huntsman did not deny that a new round of sanctions may cause additional tensions in the relationship between Russia and the United States.

John Huntsman, who formerly served as Utah Governor, took office as US Ambassador to Russia in late 2017. He had served as a diplomatic representative of the USA in China and Singapore.

Pravda.Ru

Read article in Russian

Topics us-russian relations us ambassador to russia
Topical Analytics
Columnists
To rape or not to flirt? These are the questions
Columnists
What lies beneath Iran protests
Politics
Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms
Readers' top
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
The second Greek genocide
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?

The great Western media showed to the world the recent protests and street demonstrations in various cities of Iran as a general revolt against established power and motivated by the noblest of reasons: misery. Teheran's government in recent years would have failed to guarantee a dignified life to the population, in defending above all the weaker part of the Iranian people. The citizens of Iran would then protest as exasperated.

An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
The second Greek genocide
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Video
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics

Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.

South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Asia
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Terrorism
Terrorists may use drones to kill civilians in Western countries
Companies
Russia refuses to leave WTO despite EU's billion-euro lawsuit
Columnists
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics

Those countries taking part in this year's Winter Olympics in South Korea are free to do so. Russia is not because the athletes have been arbitrarily banned. Thank God for that. Who would want to celebrate the Olympics in a country where dogs are tortured to death then consumed in an orgy of butchery? Reader discretion advised.

South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Video
Russian Armed Forces to receive second-to-none gliding bomb
Columnists
The second Greek genocide
Real life stories
Creator of Russian nuclear missile shield dies
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey To rape or not to flirt? These are the questions Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Harun Yahya What lies beneath Iran protests Harun Yahya Aidyn Mehtiyev Ukraine welcomes NATO's Tomahawk missiles with open arms Aidyn Mehtiyev
Comments
Why did Donald Trump recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel?
Russian footballer's wife withdrawn from flight for destructive behaviour
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
Boris Nemtsov Plaza to appear in Washington's Wisconsin Avenue
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Alcohol kills 18,000 Russians during every holiday season
Americans declassify plans to drop 466 nuclear bombs on USSR
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russia urges EU to pay for restoration of Syria
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Sanctioned and isolated, Russians take palm of global leadership away from Americans
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
An attempt at colored revolution in Iran?
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
Russian Guard to see enemies behind walls
South Korea: Barbaric cruelty to dogs - Boycott the Olympics
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2018, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed