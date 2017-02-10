USA's pull-out from START-3 to trigger massive arms race

Pravda.ru

President Donald Trump criticized the START-3 Treaty during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28. The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was concluded in 2010.

According to Trump, the document is not good for Washington. During the conversation with Trump, Putin spoke about a possibility to prolong the agreement. Having consulted his advisors, Trump told Putin that the START-3 agreement was one of unsuccessful transactions concluded by the Obama administration.

Pravda.Ru requested an expert opinion on the subject from Doctor of Military Sciences, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, Konstantin Sivkov.

"What consequences will Russia have to deal with if the United States pulls out from the START-3 Treaty?"

"I think that Mr. Trump, as I expected, is preparing conditions for the massive rearmament of the United States, including in the nuclear field. The USA has the 6,000-strong nuclear capability, and the country has an opportunity to increase the potential, and I think that the Americans will pursue this goal. The illusions of Donald Trump being a friend to Russia are very harmful illusions indeed.

"If the US and Russia terminate the agreement, they will be able to quickly recreate the overwhelming superiority in nuclear forces. For Russia, it will be hard as Russia would have to modernize her nuclear capacity. This will automatically trigger a large-scale arms race," the expert told Pravda.Ru.

