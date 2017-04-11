Pravda.ru

News » Americas

US finds ‘Russian trace’ in chemical attack in Syria

11.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US finds ‘Russian trace’ in chemical attack in Syria. Idlib
AP Photo

The US tries to find a trace of Russia in the Syrian events. This time an unnamed high-ranking official has claimed that a Russian drone had allegedly flown above a hospital in Idlib during chemical attack. The source reported about it to the Associated Press.

According to him, in some hours after the Russian drone had been noticed over Idlib, the hospital was attacked by an unidentified fighter.

Official presented ho evidence, however, he is sure it was not a coincidence.

It is strange though that Russian drones trigger such amazement at the US officials, as both Russia and the US use them in Syria to monitor acts on the ground.

As Pravda.Ru reported, on 7 April the US struck the Shayrat airport in Syria. According to data of the US intelligence, namely there troops which are allegedly responsible for a chemical attack in Idlib in early April were based. However, no evidence has been provided yet. Accusations from the West have not subsided even after experts, police men, journalists and officials visited the airfield and detected no stores or even ammunition with chemical weapon.

The Kremlin also used to remind that the fact of Syrian chemical weapons being annihilated had been proved by the UN Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia to defend Syria from future attacks
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Putin: More chemical attacks being prepared in Syria
Putin: More chemical attacks being prepared in Syria
Moscow has information about upcoming chemical attacks in Syria, similar to the one that has recently occurred in Idlib
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
The US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has claimed that Russia should make a choice between the US with its allies and the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Such a statement he delivered after the G7...
USA works on another missile attack USA works on another missile attack

Video

Society

Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest

Popular photos

World

Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
USA works on another missile attack
USA works on another missile attack
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Who gassed the Syrian children?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service