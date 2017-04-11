Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

11.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad. Rex Tillerson
AP Photo

The US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has claimed that Russia should make a choice between the US with its allies and the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Such a statement he delivered after the G7 meeting of foreign ministers.

The Head of State Department also noted that Assad's ruling came to an end. Thus, 'the earlier Russia refuse him, the better will be for it'. However, Tillerson did not comment how Assad will be removed.

The State Secretary blamed Russia for a chemical attack in Syria. He also noted that it did not matter whether the attack was carried out as a result of Russia's not implementing its obligations on the agreement to annihilate chemical weapon in Syria. Which confirms yet again that the US does not even try to find evidence of its rant.

Tillerson noted that Trump's administration stood for diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Syria. However, deeds of the US do not meet its acts. As Pravda.Ru reported, on 7 April the US struck the Shayrat airport in Syria. According to data of the US intelligence, namely there troops which are allegedly responsible for a chemical attack in Idlib in early April were based. However, no evidence has been provided yet.

As Colonel General Leonid Ivashov, President of the International Centre of Geopolitical Analysis, told Pravda.Ru, the US has just decided to hurt Russia and China and chosen Syria as an object. Leonid Ivashov believes that the US may carry out another strike either against Syria or North Korea during Tillerson's being in Moscow.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


USA attacks sovereign state Syria
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Putin: More chemical attacks being prepared in Syria
Putin: More chemical attacks being prepared in Syria
Moscow has information about upcoming chemical attacks in Syria, similar to the one that has recently occurred in Idlib
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
The US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has claimed that Russia should make a choice between the US with its allies and the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Such a statement he delivered after the G7...
USA works on another missile attack USA works on another missile attack

Video

Society

Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Eurovision likely to be moved to Berlin at the very last moment
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Israeli primaries suspended because of Britney Spears
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
Fascism flourishes in Baltic States as Brussels pretends to be blind
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest
Yevgeny Yevtushenko: A poet who lived his life to the fullest

Popular photos

World

Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
USA works on another missile attack
USA works on another missile attack
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Alaska wants to go back to Russia?
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Who gassed the Syrian children?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service