Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign

12.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign. Hillary Clinton
AP Photo

The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton has to publish a report on her health after she fainted at the ceremony commemorating victims of the 9/11 terror act. Clinton's physician diagnosed pneumonia.

'A serious crisis can be evidenced in the US political system. One of the candidates is not quite capable. Roosevelt was in a wheelchair, a disabled person, but nobody concealed his disease, voters knew about it beforehand. Hillary's staff conceals the fact that will hamper her effective work from the Americans,' Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director at the Institute of History and Politics of the Moscow State Humanitarian University, told Pravda.Ru.

According to him, investigation should be initiated in the US, as well as public and parliamentary discussions to find out why leaders of the Democratic party decided to conceal this relevant information.

'The Democratic party should replace the candidate. Moreover, Hillary herself should reject further participation in the campaign. But it will hardly happen. She has entered the homestretch, and financial corporations invested into her campaign. The Democratic party will try to silence the scandal,' Vladimir Shapovalov believes.

As he said, Hillary Clinton won't be able to laugh it off this time. 'The case where personal physician makes a diagnosis evidences that the situation is serious. In case the staff had slightest chance to avoid it, they would stand to the end and deny any symptoms of a disease. But the situation went out of control, and it's impossible to deny the obvious,' Deputy Director at the Institute of History and Politics of the Moscow State Humanitarian University concluded.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Clinton’s nightmare: Moscow controls US elections
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign
Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign
The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton has to publish a report on her health after she fainted at the ceremony commemorating victims of the 9/11 terror act.
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Five warships of the Chinese Navy are currently staying in international waters in the Bering Sea near the Aleutian Islands
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia

Video

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video

Popular photos

World

Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign
Clinton should reject further participation in election campaign
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
G20 summit: Russia s isolation turns into USA s shameful fiasco
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service