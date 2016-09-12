Pravda.ru

News » Americas

US scared of vox populi against war with Russia

12.09.2016 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US scared of vox populi against war with Russia. USA
Source: Pravda.Ru photo archive

The US authorities have deliberately stopped counter of the votes on a petition, which calls not to spend taxes for useless opposition with Russia.

Thus, the US citizens will not be able to sign the initiative any more. Before that over 76,000 of the Americans signed it.

According to regulations of the public resource, Administration of the US president should consider a document if it gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days. However, in this case only two weeks have passed, as the petition was published on 30 August.

In fact, the US residents have come forward with the initiative to stop using means which to budget from common tax payers for intrusion into affairs of oversea states. It is noted in the text that there are a lot of home problems in the US: 46m of the Americans have to use food cards every year, while the number of homeless children has increased by 60% for the last 6 years.

It's not the first case of violating democracy principles and insult to will of the American citizens by the authorities. In late May the White House refused to cancel the Magnitsky Act, although more than 200,000 people backed the petition.

Before that the White House was caught in deleting petitions and artificial reduction of the signatures, which allowed a number of experts and political scientists to question principles of democracy and respect for freedom of speech.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


USA no longer able to stage revolutions
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Clinton demanded to leave presidential race
Clinton demanded to leave presidential race
The US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton has to publish a report on her health after she fainted at the ceremony commemorating victims of the 9/11 terror act.
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
The US and its allies in the Arab world offer Russia a "great deal": to exchange Assad for cooperation with wealthy Gulf countries. Should Moscow seriously consider such a proposal? Saudi Arabia and...
Chinese warships approach Alaska Chinese warships approach Alaska

Video

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Kazakhstan starts castrating pedophiles
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video

Popular photos

World

War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
Chinese warships approach Alaska
Chinese warships approach Alaska
G20 summit: Russia s isolation turns into USA s shameful fiasco
G20 summit: Russia's isolation turns into USA's shameful fiasco
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
US Air Force shows strange activity near Russian borders
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
Russia and China unite against NATO in South China Sea
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible
USA and South Korea deliberately work to make North Korean regime invincible

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service