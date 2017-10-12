Pravda.ru

News » Americas

USA pulls out from UNESCO because of biased anti-Israeli resolutions

12.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA pulls out from UNESCO because of biased anti-Israeli resolutions. 61451.jpeg

The United States of America has pulled out from UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. The US State Department has notified the organisation of the move having referred to arrears on membership fees, the need for the reform of the organisation and  its "anti-Israeli resolutions."

The head of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, expressed regret about Washington's decision which she learned from US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the Unite States was planning to exit UNESCO. According to Foreign Policy magazine, the US was willing to remain in the agency as an observer.

Representatives of the US administration announced earlier that they would like to leave UNESCO to save funds and thus express protest against the adoption of anti-Israel resolutions at the organisation.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed the question a few weeks ago on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly held in New York, including at the meeting of US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Pravda.Ru

 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko offered Turkey to join the "group of friends for the de-occupation of the Crimea." Erdogan responded that Turkey will not recognize Crimea's reunification with...
South Korea to drop graphite bomb on DPRK as preemptive strike South Korea to drop graphite bomb on DPRK as preemptive strike

Video

Society

Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Millions of Christians worship wrong relics
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

Popular photos

World

Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
NATO builds up military presence in Romania to counter Russia
NATO builds up military presence in Romania to counter Russia

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service