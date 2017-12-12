World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Hotspots and Incidents Business
Source Pravda.Ru

USA no longer wants Bashar Assad to go

World » Americas

It appears that the US authorities have accepted the fact of Bashar Assad's stay in power in Syria before the next presidential election in the war-torn country.

USA no longer wants Bashar Assad to go. 61665.jpeg

According to US and European politicians, such a state of affairs reflects the military reality in Syria and successful actions of Syria's allies - Russia, Iran and the Hezbollah movement that support the Syrian president.

The presidential election in Syria may take place in 2021. Even though the US has spent more than $14 billion on the campaign in Syria since 2014, the reality makes the American administration accept the fact of Bashar Assad's stay in power in Syria for at least four more years.

Presently, Syrian governmental forces control most the Syrian territory, including such large cities as Damascus, Hama, Homs, Latakia, and Aleppo. The actions of the Syrian opposition, supported by the United States, were ineffective," and the opposition movement itself split into factions.

Indeed, the Americans no longer say that Bashar Assad must go. Winning such a difficult war with the help of Russia, the Syrian president can now deal with his country's problems himself.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

Topics Syria war in Syria Bashar Assad
Topical Analytics
Technologies and discoveries
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Columnists
Human Rights Day: Let us hang our heads in shame
Readers' top
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Italy: Free fall
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Russian athletes announce their decision about 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Popular Commented Readers' choice
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels

Turkish President Erdogan called for a revision of the 1923 Lausanne Treaty, which consolidated the results of the First World War for Turkey in 1923

Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Europe
Italy: Free fall
Politics
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Columnists
Human Rights Day: Let us hang our heads in shame

On December 10, 1948 the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, its thirty articles enshrining basic and fundamental rights guaranteeing dignity of the human person and equality for all, regardless of race, color, creed or gender. A pipe dream?

Human Rights Day: Let us hang our heads in shame
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Europe
Italy: Free fall
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops

Vladimir Putin's aircraft landed on Hmeymim airbase of the Russian Air Force in Syria in the morning of December 11

Putin arrives on Hmeymim airbase in Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Politics
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Asia
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Asia
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Nersesov Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels Dmitry Nersesov Costantino Ceoldo Italy: Free fall Costantino Ceoldo
Comments
USA looking for reason to see nuclear weapons in action
The Myth of the Gene: Genetics, Epigenetics and the Organism-Environment Loop
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Putin: Russian servicemen return home from Syria as victors
Putin: Russian servicemen return home from Syria as victors
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Turkish President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Washington and Brussels
Ugly Christmas tree in Kiev's center shocks Ukrainians
Pentagon can not accept Russia's victory over terrorists in Syria
Putin makes first comment on Trump's Jerusalem decision
Russian general says allegations of his involvement in MH17 crash are stupid
Viktor Yanukovych speaks about Maidan snipers and Donbas civil war
Viktor Yanukovych speaks about Maidan snipers and Donbas civil war
Mikhail Saakashvili's bumpy ride in politics: From chewing his tie to climbing on rooftop
About Sitemap Archive Export We in social networks Advertising Forum
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Вход на сайт
Забыли пароль?
Close Already subscribed