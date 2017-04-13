Why United Airlines detour Russia

The US United Airlines liner, which flew from San Francisco to Shanghai, made a detour not to fly over Russia. As a result almost no fuel was left in the tanks. Such a turn was explained by pilots with 'diplomatic reasons'.

As captain of the airplane reported passengers, Russia had allegedly refused its airspace for the aircraft. Being black on the fuel, the liner had to land in a Tokyo airport to refuel its tanks. A passenger on board said that he had been flying this route about once a month and it happened for the first time.

However, the Russian aviation told Pravda.Ru, that no restrictions had been imposed. So, it seems that after a scandal with a beaten up passenger because of overbooking and fall of its assets by billions of dollars, the company decided to get some good PR.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru