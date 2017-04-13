Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Why United Airlines detour Russia

13.04.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Why United Airlines detour Russia. United Airlines

The US United Airlines liner, which flew from San Francisco to Shanghai, made a detour not to fly over Russia. As a result almost no fuel was left in the tanks. Such a turn was explained by pilots with 'diplomatic reasons'.

As captain of the airplane reported passengers, Russia had allegedly refused its airspace for the aircraft. Being black on the fuel, the liner had to land in a Tokyo airport to refuel its tanks. A passenger on board said that he had been flying this route about once a month and it happened for the first time.

However, the Russian aviation told Pravda.Ru, that no restrictions had been imposed. So, it seems that after a scandal with a beaten up passenger because of overbooking and fall of its assets by billions of dollars, the company decided to get some good PR.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru

 


Russia may close airspace for Western airlines
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
A couple is being tried in the US for killing their adopted son after having watched a Manchester by the Sea film. Ernest and Heather Franklin murdered their son within two hours after they had...
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang

Video

Society

TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying

Popular photos

World

North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
Russia s Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russia's Pacific Fleet flagship Varyag arrives at South Korea port of Pusan
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Russian warships return to Mediterranean Sea
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Who gassed the Syrian children?
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Syria missile attack: Too many bombs, too little destruction
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad
Tillerson offers Russia a choice: US or Assad

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service