Pravda.ru

News » Americas

Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed

13.10.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
Recording of acoustic attack on US diplomats in Havana exposed. 61455.jpeg

The acoustic attack on US diplomats in Cuba was an audio recording of sounds on more than 20 frequencies, The Associated Press reports.

The sounds used for the attack were described as high-frequency sounds of crickets, combined with the sound of nails scratching on wood.

The recording was sent for analysis to a US Navy laboratory, but experts failed to understand how it could harm US diplomats in Havana.

Reports about the incidents, which affected the staff of the US diplomatic mission and their relatives in Cuba, appeared in August. The diplomats complained of such symptoms as loss of hearing, nausea, headaches and balance disorder. The US State Department said that the incidents started happening in late 2016.

Washington reminded Havana of international obligations to protect diplomats, but the Cuban authorities denied their involvement in the acoustic attacks. It was also reported that at least five families of Canadian diplomats suffered from acoustic attacks in Cuba.

The Trump administration ordered to expel 15 diplomats from the Cuban embassy in Washington in light of Havana's inability to take appropriate measures to protect the US diplomatic personnel.

Pravda.Ru


 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
Russian woman killed when hanging out naked of moving car in Dominican Republic
A young Russian woman was killed in the Dominican Republic as she was hanging out naked of the window of a moving car during a journey to Punta Cana
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko offered Turkey to join the "group of friends for the de-occupation of the Crimea." Erdogan responded that Turkey will not recognize Crimea's reunification with...
Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war Russian MPs return from Pyongyang, say Kim Jong-un furious and ready for war

Video

Society

Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Why in 2019 a new crisis in Europe will blow up
Che Guevara s farewell letter to Fidel
Che Guevara's farewell letter to Fidel
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Plastic surgery causes too much trouble for Chinese women at airports
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Russian woman killed in horrific accident in Dominican Republic to be burnt
Allan Chumak, USSR s first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
Allan Chumak, USSR's first magician, psychic and television healer, dies in Moscow
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?
World Cup Qualifiers: Who is coming to Russia to meet Zabivaka?

Popular photos

World

Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Turkey suddenly backpedals on its alliance with Russia
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
Boeing and Lockheed Martin work on giant unmanned Orca submarine
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
The West always despised Russia for its alternative way and preferred Nazis instead
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine s Poroshenko
Turkish President Erdogan falls asleep during press conference with Ukraine's Poroshenko
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Russia has made just a few humble steps in the Gulf that belongs to someone else
Erdogan s lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many
Erdogan's lack of sleep becomes a very serious problem to many

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service