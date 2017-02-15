Top military officials of Russia and USA to meet for the first time in two years

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, will meet for the first time after the military cooperation between Washington and Moscow was suspended in 2014.

The officials will meet on Thursday, February 1,5 in Baku, Azerbaijan, a message posted on the Twitter account of the Joint Staff said, RBC reports.

The officials plan to discuss a wide range of issues at the meeting. In particular, the generals will speak about cooperation between the military of Russia and the USA for the "prevention of possible miscalculations."

In 2014, Washington notified Moscow that the USA was suspending military cooperation with Russia in connection with events in Ukraine. Since then, the chief of staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces have not had any meetings.

In late October 2015, Russia and the United States signed a memorandum on flight safety in Syria. The document stipulated for the provision of around-the-clock communication channels between Russian authorities and the US military administration.

Pravda.Ru