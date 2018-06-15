Trump officially starts trade war with China

The trade war is getting started: US President Donald Trump has introduced duties on imports of goods from China in the amount of $50 billion.

In turn, China promised to immediately respond to any protectionist measures of the United States in the field of trade. In May, however, China and the United States reached an agreement on economic and trade issues and pledged not to unleash the trade war.

On May 18, it became known that China offered the United States a package of measures to reduce the trade balance deficit by $200 billion.

China may introduce duties on US agricultural products manufactured in agricultural states.