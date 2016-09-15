US uses Manas base for drug traffic

The US base Manas in Kyrgyzstan could have been used for heroin export from Afghanistan, former President of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev claimed.

The US air base Manas had occurred in Kyrgyzstan in December 2001 before Operation Enduring Freedom was started in Afghanistan. At the time Akayev was the president of Kyrgyzstan. According to the agreement, the US could use the base for logistics only, that is to shift military and cargo to Afghanistan.

'We don't know what they were doing on their way back. They could have transported heroin. They could have been doing whatever,' Akayev stated.

The US acted in the same way within operations in the Latin America. The former president believes that authorities of the base should have been aware of these operations.

'In such a way the US offset its costs. It's widely known. All their operations in the Latin America were carried out via drug trafficking,' Akayev said.

He also noted that the Kyrgyz authorities couldn't control the US base at the time.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Vladimir Putin initiated a working group within the SCO on combating terrorism funding, which is carried out through drug traffic from Afghanistan.

