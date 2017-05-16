Pravda.ru

News » Americas

North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says

16.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says. 60487.jpeg
AP photo

North Korea threatens not only USA's allies, but also Russia and China, officials with the White House said. According to the US administration, it is possible to show influence on Pyongyang only with the help of sanctions.

"There is no question that North Korea continues to threaten the United States and our allies, Japan, South Korea, and its neighbours, including both China and Russia," the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference. "We are calling on all of those folks in the region, particularly China and Russia, to do everything they can in terms of sanctions to help resolve the situation and bring stability to the Peninsula," he added.

The spokesman added that US President Donald Trump was going to discuss the issue of the DPRK with the new South Korean leader Moon Jae-in.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


North Korean Defense Minister alive after execution
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Civil war may break out in Macedonia
Term of an ultimatum, the Macedonian opposition presented the President of the country Gjorge Ivanov with, expires. He was demanded to give mandate to form government to its leader Zoran Zaev. What...
Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump Articles of impeachment for Donald J. Trump

Video

Society

Poroshenko s wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
Poroshenko's wife ridiculed for her bizarre opening of Eurovision
LDPR s second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
LDPR's second richest official dies after swimming in the Dead Sea in Israel
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia s deep international isolation
The West sees Victory Parade as sign of Russia's deep international isolation
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Russian Pokemon Go catcher sentenced
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger
Church pokemons bring too much fame to Russian blogger

Popular photos

World

China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov s visit to Trump s Oval Office
Kremlin unveils details about Russian FM Lavrov's visit to Trump's Oval Office
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
James Comey has lost the game against Donald Trump
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
Russia s FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Russia's FM Lavrov finds many corners in the Oval Office
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says
Joining NATO is unacceptable, Moldovan president says

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service