Pravda.ru

News » Americas

US media in fit of hysterics over Trump's Russia remarks

17.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
US media in fit of hysterics over Trump's Russia remarks. 59611.jpeg
AP photo

On January 17, CNN published a selection of Donald Trump's remarks that he had made before he embarked on a pre-election race for the post of US president.

Back then, the businessman spoke in favor of sanctions against Russia and said that Russia was the greatest problem for the United States.

In an interview with Fox News from March 24, 2014, Trump supported the opinion of ex-presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Mitt Romney, who called Moscow "geopolitical enemy number one."

"Mitt was right, and he was also right when he mentioned in one of the debates about Russia, and he said, 'Russia's our biggest problem, and Russia is, you know, really something,'" the billionaire said three years ago.

In an interview with the NBC from 14 March 2014, Donald Trump spoke bluntly about the need for the United States to introduce sanctions against Russia.

"We should definitely do sanctions. "And we have to show some strength. I mean, Putin has eaten Obama's lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time. And I just hope that Obama, who's not looking too good, doesn't do something very foolish and very stupid to show his manhood. I just hope that doesn't happen," Trump said.

As CNN notes, Donald Trump's past remarks about Russia come into contrast with his current Russia rhetoric that he has been using after the beginning of his election campaign.

Commenting on the CNN article, official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the American media went into hysterics.

"They are being hysterical. For a year, they have been showing reports saying that Trump is a "pro-Russian president." Now they have decided to go back on their words. They are acting so in everything," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Trump’s son meets with pro-Russian forces in Paris
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

Horrible déjà vu: Europe feels wind of Cold War again
Horrible déjà vu: Europe feels wind of Cold War again
The Cold War has come back to Northern Germany along with the US tanks. Almost everything is as before: last week more than 4,000 soldiers from the US disembarked in Germany along with over 2,000...
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes? Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?

Video

Society

Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter

Popular photos

World

North Korea warns of nuclear war
North Korea warns of nuclear war
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow s Ritz Hotel
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel
Donald Trump s inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Who wants to crush Venezuela?
Who wants to crush Venezuela?
France s future president spotted in Trump Tower
France's future president spotted in Trump Tower
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared great sultan
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared 'great sultan'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service