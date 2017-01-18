Pravda.ru

News » Americas

USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only

18.01.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only. 59619.jpeg

 

The United States develops a high-tech tank platform of new generation. The new combat vehicle is said to replace the basic tank of the American army, "Abrams", by the 2030s.

The new armored combat vehicle is expected to be able to detect and destroy a wide range of targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles, equipped with laser weapons, as well as airborne enemy artillery shells.

The new tank will be lighter; it will have universal shells capable of changing their properties to meet requirements of specific tasks. The new tank will also be equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and an opportunity to control drones. The systems of the tank will be integrated into management networks for network-centric warfare, American military commentator Chris Osborne wrote in his Warrior publication, who calls the new tank an armored combat vehicle of the future.

Until recently, armored vehicles were considered to have become weapons of the past. However, as soon as Russia unveiled its state-of-the-art T-14 Armata tank in May 2015, many observers revised their stance on tanks. The new Russian tank has a variety of advantages that makes it a revolutionary combat armored vehicle. The Armata crew of only two people no longer sit in the turret - the crew is housed in a special protective capsule inside the body of the vehicle. The Armata is also said to be considerably faster and lighter than any Western tank.

AP photo

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Russian Armata strikes fear into Europe
 







PRAVDA.RU

Popular photos

Photo galleries


Most popular

USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
The United States develops a high-tech tank platform of new generation. The new combat vehicle is said to replace the basic tank of the American army, "Abrams", by the 2030s
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes? Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?

Video

Society

Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash

Popular photos

World

USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
USA to create its own Armata tank in 15 years only
North Korea warns of nuclear war
North Korea warns of nuclear war
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow s Ritz Hotel
The adventures of Donald Trump at Moscow's Ritz Hotel
Donald Trump s inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?
Who wants to crush Venezuela?
Who wants to crush Venezuela?
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared great sultan
Turkish President Erdogan to be declared 'great sultan'

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service