Pravda.ru

News » Americas

CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets

19.05.2017 | Source:

Pravda.Ru

 
CNN and Co. seriously believe Russian administration sits in Orthodox church with minarets. 60509.jpeg

CNN has found itself in a confusing situation after the channel commented on a Time magazine publication about Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia.

The CNN website published a cover story of the magazine that depicted the "takeover" of Washington's  White House by Moscow's St. Basil Cathedral, an Orthodox church. The headline to the story said: "White House overtaken by Russian minarets on new Time cover."

Deputy chief of Bloomberg's Moscow office, Scott Rose, noticed the error, and the CNN quickly changed the headline of the story "to more accurately describe Russian architecture" and corrected 'minarets' to 'domes.'

The symbol of Russian power taking over the White House, chosen by Time magazine, also caused confusion among Internet users. Strangely enough, the picture in question shows Russia's iconic Orthodox St. Basil's Cathedral, even though the Russian analogue of the White House is the Kremlin.

Like other publications, CNN may often make ridiculous mistakes in its reports. In May of this year, when covering events in Ukraine, CNN defined its place on the map in the area of ​​Pakistan.

The cover of Time Magazine's May 29 2017 issue shows the White House in Washington being taken over by Moscow's St. Basil's Cathedral. A number of authoritative Western publications also published articles about the Time cover, saying that it was exactly the Kremlin, rather than an Orthodox temple taking over the White House.  Articles with erroneous headlines appeared in The New York Post, the USA Today, The Independent, and some others.

Pravda.Ru

Read article on the Russian version of Pravda.Ru


Horse Guards parade in Kremlin
 

Popular photos

Photo galleries

Most popular

Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers flew NATO's Evertsen frigate around three times. The frigate is a part of the Dutch Navy. The incident occurred in the Baltic Sea
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
The name of China's brand new aircraft carrier has turned out to be a surprising one in the Russian translation. China chose the name for its aircraft carrier as a result of nationwide Internet voting
NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun NASA spacecraft captures three huge UFOs silhouetted against the Sun

Video

Society

Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Should Israel be home only to Jewish people?
Religious fervour
Religious fervour
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
Man videos nun speaking on luxury gold smartphone while collecting donations
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
A third of Russians never drink alcohol, study says
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Democracy: Rotten product for coercive export that no one wants
Europa League: United versus Ajax
Europa League: United versus Ajax

Popular photos

World

Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
Russian Su-24 bombers throw a scare into NATO’s frigate. Video
China s new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
China's new aircraft carrier named after human reproductive organ
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
US spy drone detected above the Black Sea
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
North Korea threatens Russia and China, White House says
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
Mess in the Oval Office: Special services strike back
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters
French prisons: Secluded camps to hire and train new ISIL fighters

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service